Morgan County Jail making changes to the jail after recent escape

The Morgan County Jail said they are making changes to their jail after an inmate successfully escaped on Sunday.
49-year-old Jeremy Taylor of Hartselle allegedly busted through a window and climbed out, before leading police on a 12-hour, bi-state search.
Deputies from Franklin County, Tennessee successfully captured Taylor early Monday morning, where he currently is facing an arrest warrant of fugitive of justice.
Mike Swafford, a spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said finding Taylor's location took a lot of effort.
"We were able to talk to multiple individuals [and] search a couple of properties," said Swafford. "We were able to positively determine that he had went to the Huntland, Tennessee area, the Robinson Creek area to be exact.
Once police are able to extradite Taylor back to Alabama, Swafford said he will be facing more charges.
"He'll have the escape 2nd [degree] charge with a $250,000 bond in addition to the charges that he was already in here for," said Swafford. "Once he gets back, he should be here awhile."
Taylor's daring escape raised questions of how secure the Morgan County Jail is.
Swafford said after Taylor's escape, investigators were able to determine the window he pushed through had some issues.
"Was that window unique [or] was there something about it that allowed it to be pushed out?", said Swafford. "They feel confident there is some uniqueness with that one."
Once this fact was determined, Swafford said the office took immediate action.
"They also checked the other windows to make sure they're secure," said Swafford. "They are [and] we do feel the building is secure as it was."
Swafford said a bunk bed that gave an inmate leverage to be gained over their window was also moved.
Taylor will eventually stand trial for more than half a dozen charges, including rape, sexual assault and sodomy.