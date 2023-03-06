Morgan County Jail making changes in light of recent inmate's escape

The Morgan County Jail is making some changes after an inmate escaped Sunday.
Jeremy Taylor, 49, of Hartselle allegedly busted through a window and climbed out of the jail, before leading police on a 12-hour search across state lines.
Deputies from Franklin County, Tennessee, successfully captured Taylor early Monday morning, where he now faces a charge for fugitive of justice.
Mike Swafford, spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said finding Taylor's location took a lot of effort.
"We were able to talk to multiple individuals, search a couple of properties," said Swafford. "We were able to positively determine that he had went to the Huntland, Tennessee, area — the Robinson Creek area, to be exact."
Once Taylor is extradited back to Alabama, he's expected to face more charges. Swafford said Taylor will be charged with second-degree escape, adding an extra $250,000 to his bond.
Taylor's daring escape raised questions of the jail's security, too. Swafford said investigators determined the window he pushed through had some issues.
However, they also believe it was a unique situation that doesn't apply to other windows in the building, he said.
"They also checked the other windows to make sure they're secure," said Swafford. "... We do feel the building is secure as it was."
Swafford said a bunk bed that could be used to help an inmate manipulate the window was also moved.
Taylor will eventually stand trial for more than half a dozen charges, including rape, sexual assault and sodomy.