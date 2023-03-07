Morgan County Jail inmate back behind bars after initial escape

Jeremy Taylor was extradited back to the Morgan County Jail after he previously escaped on Sunday.
Jeremy Taylor who was in jail since september of last year on rape - sexual assault and sodomy charges.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, 51 -year old Jodie Kilpatric of hartselle, was arrested earlier today and faces charges for allegedly helping Taylor escape once he escaped the jail. She has a bond set at $2,500.
Mike Swafford with the sheriff's office is glad to have Taylor back behind bars, especially when you factor in the short amount of time that it took to capture him.
Taylor had authorities on a 12-hour manhunt before he was found in Franklin County TN. on Monday.
This comes after his successful escape back on Sunday. Swafford says Taylor was able to open a "unique window" and escape.
Thanks to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshal's and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Taylor was located across state lines in Huntland, TN.
Fast forward to earlier Tuesday afternoon, Taylor was escorted in handcuffs back to the jail around 1:15 PM.
Swafford says as of now, Taylor will be in a limited contact cell and from there, they'll adjust depending on what comes from the investigation.
"It's pretty remarkable just putting together the piece of the puzzle that get him from one spot and then from the next spot, and how you get there and trace that backwards. The investigative team really does get a pat on the back for doing it as quickly as they did," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Waay 31 asked Swafford what was Taylor's connection with not only Franklin County, but also his relationship with Kilpatric.
Swafford didn't want to go into detail, stating that more arrest could be made.