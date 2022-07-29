Morgan County jail escape thwarted

Two capital murder suspects are now charged after a failed attempt to escape the Morgan County jail.
John Legg, who is one of two individuals charged for the murder of seven people back in 2020, is now facing escape charges in the second degree.
Mashaud Lewis is one of two men charged with the murder of a Morgan County man. He is now charged with facilitating or attempting to permit an escape in the first degree.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's office, Legg who is awaiting trial for capital murder secretly obtained a trustee’s uniform without that trustee knowing with the help of Lewis.
On June 26, the jail staff became aware that Legg was not where he was supposed to be and within minutes he was apprehended and the jail was on lockdown.
"Fortunately, our jail staff is in here every day. We know who we house," said Mike Swafford, with the Morgan County Sheriff's office.
Swafford says after capital murder suspect Legg obtained a trustee uniform, he wore it under his original uniform where he was then assisted in getting out of his designated jail pod with the help of another capital murder suspect Mashaud Lewis.
Unfortunately for them, murder suspects are not allowed to be trustees.
When Legg-who the jail staff refers to as a high profile individual- made his way to the hall and stripped to his trustee uniform. The jail staff became aware Legg was out of place.
Legg was then apprehended and the jail was placed on lockdown within a matter of minutes.
"Seeing this person‘s face and seeing him anywhere else besides where he’s supposed to be would be a red flag to anybody in this building," said Swafford.
Although only one person has escaped from the Morgan County jail and attempted escapes are rare here, according to Swafford, the attempt doesn't come as much of a surprise.
"These inmates aren’t going anywhere. This is a capital murder suspect who has multiple trials, multiple hearings, he’s going to be here for a while. But people got to remember all they have on their hands is time. So whether they are plotting or scheming, our jail staff has to stay ahead of that every day," said Swafford.
Blocking this attempted escape and keeping Legg off the street has Swafford singing his jail staffs praises.
"We don’t get to brag on our jail staff as much. They do a job that most people would not sign up for. But their quick action in their awareness of what’s going on in the building prevented this and that’s what we’re grateful for, them to do what they’re trying to do and allow the process in the system to function the way it’s supposed to function," said Swafford.
Swafford says the trustee uniform that Legg was able to get only gave him access to the kitchen.
While there are different levels of trustees who have different access throughout the jail, Leggs uniform would not have permitted him to leave the building at any point.