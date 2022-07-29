Morgan County jail escape thwarted by quick-thinking staff members

Two capital murder suspects are now facing new charges after jail staff quickly noticed and stopped their attempt to escape the Morgan County jail.
John Michael Legg, one of two individuals charged in the capital murder of seven people in 2020, is now facing second-degree escape charges.
Mashaud Tyliek Lewis is one of two men charged with the murder of a Morgan County man. He is now charged with facilitating or attempting to permit an escape in the first degree.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Lewis helped Legg obtain a trustee’s uniform without that trustee knowing.
Public Information Officer Mike Swafford of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said after Legg obtained the trustee uniform, he wore it under his original uniform. Lewis then helped Legg get out of his designated jail pod, Swafford said.
Unfortunately for them, murder suspects are not allowed to be trustees. When Legg — who the jail staff refers to as a high-profile individual — made his way to the hall and stripped to his trustee uniform on June 26, jail staff quickly realized he was out of place.
"Seeing this person‘s face and seeing him anywhere else besides where he’s supposed to be would be a red flag to anybody in this building," said Swafford.
Within minutes, Legg was apprehended. The jail was put on temporary lockdown as an additional precaution.
"Fortunately, our jail staff is in here every day. We know who we house," said Swafford.
Although only one person has ever escaped from the Morgan County jail and even attempted escapes are rare, according to Swafford, this week's attempt doesn't come as much of a surprise.
"These inmates aren’t going anywhere. This is a capital murder suspect who has multiple trials, multiple hearings — he’s going to be here for a while," Swafford said. "But people got to remember all they have on their hands is time. So whether they are plotting or scheming, our jail staff has to stay ahead of that every day."
Blocking this attempted escape and keeping Legg off the street has Swafford singing his coworkers' praises.
"We don’t get to brag on our jail staff as much. They do a job that most people would not sign up for," he said. "But their quick action and their awareness of what’s going on in the building prevented this, and that’s what we’re grateful for, them to do what they’re trying to do and allow the process in the system to function the way it’s supposed to function."
Swafford said the trustee uniform that Legg was able to get only gave him access to the kitchen. While there are different levels of trustees who have different access throughout the jail, Legg's uniform would not have permitted him to leave the building at any point.