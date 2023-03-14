Morgan County Jail corrections officer suffers broken bones in inmate attack

A Morgan County Jail corrections officer is recovering with broken bones and other injuries after being attacked by an inmate.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was assaulted by an inmate during a cell check on Monday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
She was injured in the face and suffered a broken arm/wrist but remains in good spirits, the office said.
Investigators have charged inmate Yousef Muhammad Abdi with assault. Bond has been set at $500,000 on this charge.
Abdi was in jail on a breaking and entering an automobile charge.