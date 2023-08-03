Morgan County Jail corrections officer charged with promoting prison contraband

As part of an ongoing investigation into jail contraband, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Corrections Officer Bobby Ray Simmons, 19, of Hartselle, charging him with promoting prison contraband.
He was arrested Wednesday night and booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500. He was released early Thursday morning.
"We work daily to prevent jail contraband from entering our facility as we maintain the care, custody and control of approximately 750 inmates. When discovered, we will not hesitate to investigate and arrest those involved. Sadly, these actions will overshadow the good work and positive contributions that our Corrections Officers make every day. It is a tough job in a hard environment. Thankfully the vast majority of our CO's come to work and do their best day, after day, after day. For the small minority that choose to bring in contraband, know that you will be caught and prosecuted." Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a news release.