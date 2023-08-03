 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible during
the overnight and morning hours on Friday. High atmospheric
moisture content will exist during this time, leading to a
risk for locally heavy rainfall. This threat will be
maximized across areas where multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Morgan County Jail corrections officer charged with promoting prison contraband

  • Updated
  • 0
Bobby Ray Simmons

Bobby Ray Simmons

As part of an ongoing investigation into jail contraband, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Corrections Officer Bobby Ray Simmons, 19, of Hartselle, charging him with promoting prison contraband.

He was arrested Wednesday night and booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500. He was released early Thursday morning.

"We work daily to prevent jail contraband from entering our facility as we maintain the care, custody and control of approximately 750 inmates. When discovered, we will not hesitate to investigate and arrest those involved. Sadly, these actions will overshadow the good work and positive contributions that our Corrections Officers make every day. It is a tough job in a hard environment. Thankfully the vast majority of our CO's come to work and do their best day, after day, after day. For the small minority that choose to bring in contraband, know that you will be caught and prosecuted." Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a news release.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you