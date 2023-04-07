Morgan County helping with spring cleanup

The Morgan County Spring Clean-up is happening now!
It will run through April 15 at the Decatur/Morgan County Landfill.
The free service is available to Morgan County residents who receive utilities from Joe Wheeler Electric Co-op, Arab Water, Joppa Water or Cullman Electric.
You must provide a copy of their utility bill when dropping off items.
Items not accepted:
- roof shingles
- tires, lumber
- hazardous materials
- unregistered vehicles.
Commercial businesses cannot participate.
Hours at the landfill are Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 8 and April 15, drop off time is from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The landfill is at 500 Landfill Drive in Trinity along Alabama 20.
For more information, call 256-773-3887.