Morgan County Health Department to host drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Tuesday

Residents in Morgan County can get vaccinated against influenza at a drive-thru clinic Tuesday in Decatur.
The clinic will start 9 a.m. at Central Baptist Church and run until 2:30 p.m. or there are no more flu shots to give. The church is located at 2801 U.S. 31 South in Decatur.
The flu shot is free for those with Medicare, Medicaid or Blue Cross/Blue Shield who present their insurance card. Cost is $5 for everyone else, though no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Those who can't make it to the clinic can still get a flu shot by visiting the Morgan County Health Department at 3821 U.S. 31 South in Decatur. The health department is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.