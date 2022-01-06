Morgan County emergency officials respond to business fire

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies responded to a fully involved fire at a commercial building in Hartselle late Wednesday night.
The office said the building was formerly Stringer's Body Shop at Highway 31 and Pinehurst and Walker roads.
Firefighters on scene said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Hartselle Fire, Falkville Fire and Morgan county deputies responded.
The north and southbound lanes of highway 31 in that area are closed as fire crews battle that fire.
