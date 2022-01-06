 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch with locally higher amounts
possible and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in tonight after
the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze and become
ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty, and snow
and ice totals may fluctuate depending on the surface
temperature. Please continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Morgan County emergency officials respond to business fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Multiple emergency crews battle business fire

Multiple agencies battle fully-involved fire in Hartselle Wednesday night.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies responded to a fully involved fire at a commercial building in Hartselle late Wednesday night.

The office said the building was formerly Stringer's Body Shop at Highway 31 and Pinehurst and Walker roads.

Firefighters on scene said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Hartselle Fire, Falkville Fire and Morgan county deputies responded.

The north and southbound lanes of highway 31 in that area are closed as fire crews battle that fire.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene.

