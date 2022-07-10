Morgan County drivers enjoy a drop in gas prices

The price of gas here in Alabama continues to fall, which is good news for drivers.
According to AAA, the average price of gas Sunday in Alabama was $4.27. That is 14 cents lower than it was a week ago.
Customers at a gas station in Morgan County were pleased to see these falling prices.
"I’m glad to see it start going down. It can be a real strain," said Lisa Walls of Lacey's Spring.
"I’m so glad it’s going down. It should go down even more," said Ellen Griffin, also of Lacey's Spring.
Walls and Griffin say the high gas prices have caused them to alter their day-to-day activities.
"We stay home more and do more home things instead of roaming around," said Walls.
"It makes you think before you even go anywhere. You can’t just hop in the car and go, because you have to think about what’s the gas going to be like wherever I want to go, and it just makes it difficult for people," said Griffin.
Dominique Hudson said the high gas prices have added more stress as she balances work and school.
"I live here in Lacey's Springs, and I drive to Whole Foods in Huntsville to go to work, and then I drive to Decatur to go to school," she said. "I’m a nursing student and working part-time and going to school can be really stressful trying to budget everything with the high gas prices. It’s been pretty stressful."
On Sunday, gas at the Wavaho in Lacey's Spring sold for $3.92 a gallon.
For Hudson, this means her trip to the pump wasn't as painful as it recently has been.
"I drive a Jeep, so everyone knows they're gas-guzzlers. So it’s nice to not spend, like, almost $100 for once in a long time," said Hudson.
July is a busy month for travel, so gas prices could very well be on the rise again soon. But for now, these three ladies will enjoy the the dip and put that extra money toward things other than fuel.
"Well, it will save me a lot of money, and maybe I will stop having to eat ramen noodles all the time," said Hudson.
"It means that you can go. You can do things, maybe. Hopefully, things will go down and keep going, and maybe we will get into a better economy," said Griffin.
"Get out more and more family things that’s away from the house. Like going to Hurricane Creek Park or maybe going swimming at Point Mallard more. Things like that," said Walls.