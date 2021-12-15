Morgan County deputy recovering after suicidal man bit part of his ear off

A Morgan County deputy is recovering at home after part of his ear was bitten off Tuesday night.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the Hulaco area after EMTs reported a suicidal man wasn't cooperating with them and was becoming aggressive.
“We were there for our EMS partners who were trying to do their job, and they felt that they could be in harm’s way," said Mike Swafford, a spokesman for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. "So, really, our role was to protect them.”
Swafford said once law enforcement got there, the man, who was threatening suicide, tried to go back into the home.
"It then turned to protecting the person that was in the home with this individual trying to run back in," said Swafford. "Really, it was never about this subject for us to be there. It was about those that could be in harm's way because of the subject.”
He said when deputies tried preventing the man from going into the home, he lunged at a deputy and bit the upper part of his ear.
"A struggle ensued, with the individual basically attaching himself to our deputy's ear and, through the course of the struggle, biting through it and pulling part of it off," said Swafford.
Two other deputies eventually got the man restrained, and the injured deputy was sent to Huntsville Hospital. Because the damaged area included cartilage, doctors were unable to reattach it.
The deputy was released form the hospital early Wednesday morning. He's now recovering at home with his family recovering.
“When you get a call in the middle of the night that your loved one has been injured in the line of duty, you have an emotional process for" the family to go through, Swafford said. "They’re dealing with all of that today because once everyone woke up, that’s what they have to start processing."
Once the injury is healed, Swafford said the deputy might go through reconstructive surgery. Charges may eventually be filed in this case against the person who bit him.