Morgan County deputies train for active shooter situation

Every parent saw the tragedy unfold out of Uvalde, Texas as 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School.
Most of them were left wondering how their child will be safe when they go back to school in August.
This week, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office trained more than 50 deputies for the worst, in case an active shooter situation presents itself.
The training applies not only to schools but any place a mass shooting could happen: a mall, convention center or hospital, for example.
"We're training to face the threat to deal with any problems that might arise," Morgan County School Resource Officer Jim Buchli said. "You can never fully eliminate it but you can work to reduce the threat."
Buchli led the training of his colleagues at Brewer High School during the two-day, hands-on course.
"As a parent, you should have the confidence in the Morgan County School System to realize you have SROs, deputies, people that are going to be there to take care of your kids and get between them and any harm that's coming their way," Buchli said.
The training is mandatory and helps make sure everyone is on the same page. When an active shooter situation happens, those closest respond first. Buchli says often times, those first on the scene don't work together frequently so it's important they all have the same training and instincts.
"You have to be at the top of your game," Buchli said.
Wednesday is day two of the training but it doesn't stop there. Next week, the sheriff's office is hosting another class to perfect the off-site command center that forms when an active shooter situation happens. That command center serves as the hub that organizes and oversees a response to a mass shooting.