Morgan County DA: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually abusing 6-year-old child

A Nauvoo man was sentenced to life imprisonment Wednesday after being convicted of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.
Terry Keith Nobinger, 41, was convicted by a Morgan County jury of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 on Aug. 15.
According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, in January of 2019, a report was made to the Falkville Police Department by a representative of the Morgan County Department of Human Resources concerning a sexual assault on a juvenile.
An 8-year-old child reported that Nobinger had subjected her to sexual contact when she was 6 years old, the DA’s office says.
Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess investigated the case along with the Department of Human Resources.
The DA’s office says the victim and her grandmother submitted statements to the court Wednesday, documenting the emotional impacts of the abuse.
Nobinger, through his attorney, asked the court for mercy.
The DA’s office says Nobinger had multiple prior felony convictions, and was sentenced as a habitual felony offender to the maximum sentence allowed by law.
After the sentence was pronounced, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack again praised the child victim’s courage.
“This victim, and her family, had to wait a long time to see justice in this case. They never wavered. This child bravely walked into the courtroom and answered every question asked of her about the abuse she suffered,” said Schellack. “This sentence ensures that Terry Nobinger will not have the opportunity to abuse another child.”
PREVIOUS: Morgan County jury convicts Nauvoo man for sexually abusing 6-year-old child