Morgan County DA: Decatur man faces death penalty for murdering baby girl during abuse

A Decatur man faces the death penalty for the murder of an 8-month-old baby girl.
Cameron Almen Elliott, 23, has been indicted on three counts of capital murder – one count for killing a child under the age of 14 and two counts for killing the child during a time that he subjected the child to sexual abuse, according to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.
Additionally, Anderson said the grand jury indicted Elliott on charges of sexual torture, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
The district attorney said he plans to see the death penalty for Elliott.
On Feb. 9, 2021, officers responded to a call involving an unresponsive baby. The baby was transported to Parkway Hospital with multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma. The baby was later transported to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham where she died as a result of her injuries, according to a news release.
Elliott is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.