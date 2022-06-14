 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Morgan County coroner identifies man killed, suspect who died in Somerville shooting, chase

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL SHOOTING WEB IMAGE.jpg
SOMERVILLE DEADLY SHOOTING SCENE

UPDATE: 10:09 a.m.: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the victim of the shooting as Henry (Hank) Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Somerville.

Chunn says the man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound is Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has identified English as the suspect in Schoonmaker's shooting.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

UPDATE 8:30 AM: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in Tuesday morning's shooting died at Marshall Medical Center. 

"The suspect, when he was chased, a pit maneuver was engaged and when the car was coming to a slow roll stop, the subject shot himself," Chief Deputy Alan Host said. 

Officials have not identified the suspect or victim at this time. They are working to figure out how the two men knew each other and what led up to the shooting. 

----

A man is dead after a shooting at a home in Somerville Tuesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they found a man with several gunshot wounds at the home on Robin Private Dr. Officials tried to save his life, but he did not survive.

While on the way to the scene, officials noticed a vehicle that matched the description from the shooting. When they tried to pull the driver over, a chase started.

Several law enforcement agencies then pursued the driver including Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Cullman County Sherriff's Office, Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Arab Police.

They were able to stop the vehicle off HWY 231 north of Arab. The person of interest was taken to Marshall Medical Center after officials say the driver tried to take their own life.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll update this story as we learn more information.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

