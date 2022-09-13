Morgan County Commission approves pay raises for employees

Morgan County employees are getting a pay raise.
At Tuesday morning's meeting, the Morgan County Commission unanimously approved a 5% raise for full-time employees.
Part-time workers will now earn $12.50 per hour. The pay rate was previously $11 per hour for part-time employees.
This impacts about 400 employees in the county, Commission Chair Ray Long said.
"We're just like everybody else we're losing employees to private industry mainly because of pay," Long said.
Long said extra money in this year's budget allowed for the raises. The pay bump totals up to about $600,000.
"To try and be competitive we had to raise our pay rates up," Long said.
The pay raises are effective October 9, 2022.