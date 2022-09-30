Morgan County Commission approves adding two new deputy positions to sheriff's office

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office will soon have two more full-time deputies on staff.
Earlier this week, the Morgan County Commission approved adding the new positions using money from the American Rescue Plan to pay their salaries.
Money earmarked for those salaries will last three years until ARP funds run out. Sheriff Ron Puckett hopes after that, the positions will become permanent.
"We always need more employees," Puckett said.
It's the first time since the sheriff took office that deputy positions have been added.
One will be assigned to the criminal investigations division. The other will help with transports.
"We have calls for service, everything that we do through the courts, serving papers, warrants, everything, we need more manpower," Puckett said.
Right now, the department has 48 full-time and 10 part-time deputies. Puckett said he asked that five positions be added, but he's happy with two.
"We need more than two, but we'll take it," Puckett said.
Despite a nationwide worker shortage, Puckett said he is not worried about hiring for the two open jobs.