 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morgan County capital murder suspects arrive in court to discuss multiple motions

  • Updated
  • 0
John Legg

John Legg

 By Xavier Wherry

Two men accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in June 2020 appeared in court Monday to discuss several motions filed in their case.

John Michael Legg and Frederic Allen Rogers each face charges of capital murder in what deputies have called the biggest murder to happen in Morgan County. 

On Monday afternoon, the judge for their upcoming trials went through about 13 motions filed by defense attorneys. The motions, according to the defense, were meant to protect the constitutional rights for Legg throughout this process and weren't anything out of the ordinary.

Defense attorneys say they're continuing to gather evidence from prosecutors. They say they do not have a definitive date for the next steps in this process and that a trial date is up in the air.

Read more on the case here and here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com