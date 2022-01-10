Morgan County capital murder suspects arrive in court to discuss multiple motions

Two men accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in June 2020 appeared in court Monday to discuss several motions filed in their case.
John Michael Legg and Frederic Allen Rogers each face charges of capital murder in what deputies have called the biggest murder to happen in Morgan County.
On Monday afternoon, the judge for their upcoming trials went through about 13 motions filed by defense attorneys. The motions, according to the defense, were meant to protect the constitutional rights for Legg throughout this process and weren't anything out of the ordinary.
Defense attorneys say they're continuing to gather evidence from prosecutors. They say they do not have a definitive date for the next steps in this process and that a trial date is up in the air.