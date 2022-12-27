 Skip to main content
...Widespread Black Ice expected for the entire Tennessee Valley
through Tuesday morning...

Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier today
will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air
temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling
into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches
of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major
highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve
between 930-11 AM CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above
freezing.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Morgan County agencies working together to rescue stranded motorists

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is working with the county's 911, rescue squad and emergency management agency to help stranded motorists.

If you are stranded, call 256-350-4613 to reach Morgan County 911. Be sure to provide the following information: 

  • Your location
  • Your name
  • Your phone number
  • A description of your vehicle
  • How many people are with you
  • Where you can be taken after being retrieved from the vehicle

Grace Point Church in Somerville has opened its doors as a temporary shelter for anyone who doesn't have a place to go.

