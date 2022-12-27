Morgan County agencies working together to rescue stranded motorists

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is working with the county's 911, rescue squad and emergency management agency to help stranded motorists.
If you are stranded, call 256-350-4613 to reach Morgan County 911. Be sure to provide the following information:
- Your location
- Your name
- Your phone number
- A description of your vehicle
- How many people are with you
- Where you can be taken after being retrieved from the vehicle
Grace Point Church in Somerville has opened its doors as a temporary shelter for anyone who doesn't have a place to go.