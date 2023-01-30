Morgan County 2nd graders celebrate 'Jasmine Day' in honor of classmate's adoption

A girl from Danville got to have her entire second-grade class there to support her as she was legally adopted Monday.
The Brown family welcomed their newest member, Jasmine, on Monday morning, accompanied by her classmates from Danville-Neel Elementary School. Her adoptive mother, Melanie Brown, said her classmates have been anticipating "Jasmine Day" for months.
"They've had a school calendar, counting down the days, so it's Jasmine Day," Brown said. "If I saw any of them out at a ballgame, they could tell me exactly how many days it was, because they talked about it every morning."
Brown and her husband began fostering in 2015 and have had 37 children come through their home as fosters. With Jasmine in the picture, they are a house of 12.
Jasmine came into their care in February 2022, while she was a classmate of one of their children. The Browns were supposed to be a temporary placement, but Jasmine became available to adopt during her stay.
Brown said she knew Jasmine was meant to be a part of their family.
"We had to pray about it, think about it, and we realized it was just God's plan that had unfolded right before us," Brown said. "So that's when we decided that we would keep her."
The Browns are Jasmine's seventh home during her three years of foster care, and now she's happy to be settled.
"When we sat her down and asked her, did she know what it meant to be adopted, she said, 'It means I never have to leave this house,'" Brown said.
Jasmine's classmates came dressed and ready for "Jasmine Day," with signs and matching shirts that read "We are the village" to coordinate with the Brown family's shirts, which said, "We love our village."
Brown said their village has always included the families of her children's classmates, as they've supported the Browns without question through the years.