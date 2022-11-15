Morgan Co. parents say child was told by teacher to bite herself as punishment, 'see how that feels'

A Morgan County family is outraged after they say their 6-year-old was told to bite herself as a form of discipline.
The parents have since taken their daughter out of Danville-Neel Elementary School.
Laura Halbrooks, the mother of the child told to bite herself, has reached a dead end. She has filed a police report, gone to the Department of Human Resources and spoken with school administrators about the incident.
"I began asking questions. Our daughter indicated she was told to bite herself multiple times," said Halbrooks.
Halbrooks recorded her interaction with the school's principal. In the audio clip, the principal admits the child was told to bite herself to "see how that feels" and says the teacher did not mean it in a malicious way.
The Halbrooks family is still shocked. They say their daughter, Emma, came home that day with self-inflicted bite marks.
"I even asked her, 'Why would you do that if you knew you were going to hurt yourself?' And her response was that the teacher told her to," said Halbrooks. "I don't know any parents who would find this behavior acceptable for their child."
Halbrooks said the incident happened after her daughter bit another student, but that she and her husband were only recently told their daughter was having behavioral issues in class.
"We told the principal and superintendent she should absolutely be punished in school for this," said Halbrooks.
The family argues biting oneself to learn a lesson is not a form of discipline.
Halbrooks said if they knew what was happening within the walls of the classroom, they could've handled the problem together.
"I'm 15 minutes away. Call or text me, and I'm happy to address any issue," said Halbrooks.
On their daughter's latest report card, no bad behavior is mentioned. Instead, it reads, "Emma is such an amazing leader."
"We don't understand how she could be satisfactory in behavior if she's biting people," said Gentry Halbrooks, Emma's father.
Last week, the family pulled their daughter from the school. That decision was made after Laura Halbrooks was told her daughter could not be moved to a different class.
"We were hoping at the last meeting that the principal, vice principal and SRO were going to say, 'OK, this happened, we're taking care of it, we're going to relocate your daughter to another class,'" said Laura Halbrooks. "We still would've been upset with the issue, but we felt like it was important to try and keep her in school."
Laura Halbrooks said both DHR and the school told her the issue has been resolved.
WAAY 31 reached out to Morgan County Schools. They said it's an internal investigation, and they cannot comment at this time.