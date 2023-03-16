Morgan Co. neighbors remember 8-year-old killed in Thursday morning stabbing

A little boy is dead after a stabbing near Hartselle, and his mother is the suspect in the early morning attack where another person was wounded.
41-year-old Jennifer Long is now charged with capital murder for the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son and is being held in the Morgan Co. jail without bond. New court records give a better idea of the scene on Thursday morning.
According to court records, deputies responded to a stabbing call at about 5:30 Thursday morning. They found the boy's grandfather with multiple stab wounds at a home on Village Dr. He immediately told them that his daughter Jennifer stabbed him, that his grandson was still in his home on Colony Ln, and that he was scared his daughter would hurt his grandson. The Priceville Elementary 3rd grader was found dead at the house on Colony Ln, and his grandfather was in critical condition.
Ann Cole, a neighbor who spoke with WAAY 31, said the little boy was known around the neighborhood as a sweet kid.
"I have been told he was a beautiful little boy, and my daughter knew him, and he loved to pet her dog butterbean," Cole said. "When she would walk him, he would come out into the street and pet Butterbean. So, she said he was a very sweet little boy."
WAAY 31 spoke with another neighbor, Makenna Kaue, who remembers seeing the boy around the neighborhood with his grandparents.
"He would run around with them on the golf cart like everyday, and I'd see him get off the school bus and run up to the house, and they are always outside and like ahhh," Kaue said.
The Morgan Co. Sheriff's public information officer, Mike Swafford, said the department will offer counseling to the deputies and investigators working on this case.
"These types of events take tolls on people, so he's already made arrangements for a debriefing with the counseling service that we use, as well as setting up what we call peer counseling with some of our partner agencies, so that way law enforcement gets to sit down and speak with law enforcement about handling this type of scene," Swafford said.
Priceville Elementary will also have its crisis team on campus Friday and Monday to help grieving students in the boy's 3rd-grade class, his fellow bus-mates, and any other student who needs support. Members of the community WAAY 31 spoke to said this entire incident has been shocking and frightening and that they are praying for this family.