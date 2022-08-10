Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen.
The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it.
Haynes was reported missing by a family member back in early July. Decatur Police turned the investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
"God's protecting her, and we got to find her," said Rhonda Barnett, Haynes' stepmother.
Right now, Barnett and Haynes' mother, Rena Cooper, are putting their faith in investigators.
They're hoping for "at least a lead to point us in the right direction," said Cooper.
Investigators on Wednesday took a step forward in the case. A search warrant allowed the sheriff's office to examine the home on Seneca Drive for any evidence.
"We continue to speak with anybody associated with her, from the people that were with her last to the people she may have communicated with in days prior to going missing," said Mike Swafford, a spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Several leads from the public have given the criminal investigation team more information on Haynes' disappearance.
"It's the public's help that's going to continue to help us piece this together," said Swafford.
Investigators are also looking at a handful of other areas with ties to Haynes.
"We're talking about areas around Trinity, Bankhead Forest in Lawrence County — there's a Cullman connection, there's an Eva connection, there's a Hartselle connection," said Swafford.
Haynes' family said they have little information as to where Haynes could be, although Barnett said, prior to the disappearance, Haynes said she felt like someone was watching her.
Right now, both Barnett and Cooper feel like their daughter is still alive.
"I feel like she is still here," said Cooper. "Where, I don't know, but somewhere."
If you've seen Taylor Haynes or have any information about her disappearance, call Investigator Joey Clark at 256-560-6173 or your local law enforcement agency.
Haynes is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has her nose pierced and has several tattoos.