Morgan Co. capital murder defendant could soon be released on bond; hearing set for Friday

A Morgan County man charged with capital murder could soon be released on bond, more than two years after his arrest.
Aaron Carter Howard, now 41, is one of five suspects accused of participating in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the 2020 death of Anthony Sheppard.
Hartselle Police say Howard went with Angela Stolz, Lajuhn Smart Jr. and Logan Delp to Sheppard's home on July 24. Delp, police say, had been hired to kill Sheppard by his child's mother, Jaclyn Skuce.
There are concerns that despite his alleged role in the crime and the severity of his charge, the judge presiding over his case is too lenient when it comes to setting bond. Earlier this year, Judge Jennifer Howell released capital murder defendant Mark Stephens Jr. out on $150,000 bond; she also set bond for Raymond McKinney, a convicted sex offender now accused of committing another crime in Franklin County while out on bail.
Court documents say Howard was a "look-out" and didn't actually pull the trigger, which his attorney argues are valid reasons for Howell to grant bail for his client.
He says there's nothing in the state constitution or Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure that prohibits a capital murder defendant from being released on bond. He also argues his client has no previous criminal history, though records show Howard has been found guilty of at least three other felonies in Alabama.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson told WAAY 31 he's yet to see a capital murder case where bond is appropriate, and this one is no different.
He said the prosecution will "contest the motion with every that we have available to us."
A hearing in Howard's case is set for Friday. If granted bond, his attorney says Howard would be electronically monitored and live with family in the area until his trial, which may not happen until 2024 or even 2025.