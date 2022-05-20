More workers taking home more money, Alabama's hospitality industry benefits

Alabama is seeing record increases in take home pay. State labor officials say some of the highest wage increases are happening in the hospitality industry, where workers are taking home about $30 more per week compared to one year ago.
That extra money is bringing more people to the workforce. The Brewers Cooperative at Stovehouse opened a little over a month ago, right in the midst of this industry growth. They say it is the lively atmosphere that brings people to the job, and increased wages that make them want to stay.
"The hours, the environment, and working with people. It’s also definitely the money, and people being able to make quick money," says Erica Waits, one of the managers at The Brewers Cooperative.
Quick money to match the fast-paced service environment. It is just one of the many benefits that have more and more workers looking for jobs in hospitality.
"I think I've done like three interviews today, and I've got someone waiting at the bar to interview right now," says Waits.
Data shows this is the place to work right now, with record low unemployment numbers and record high wages in the hospitality industry.
"They have increased wages. They have really gone out and beat the bushes to get those employees, and they work hard to retain the employees that they have," says Charles Winters, the executive vice president for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, average weekly wages in the hospitality sector increased from $382 back in 2021, to $411 this past month.
While those extra $30 may look good on paper, it is only a 7.4% increase compared to the whopping 8.3% inflation we are seeing.
"Of course, as that expands, prices go out to facilitate our employee's lifestyles," says Thomas Freudiger, a manager at The Brewers Cooperative.
However, inflation doesn't seem to be holding these workers back. With many veteran hospitality workers leaving the industry during the pandemic, fresh faces are eagerly filling their shoes.
"You had all these open positions so there was a lot more room for growth. So a lot of that was expedited for lots of people where you hired on a really good employee, where they didn't have a lot of people over them, and then they quickly climbed," says Freudiger.
The Brewers Cooperative has multiple job openings and encourage anyone interested to stop by and apply.