More winter weather possible Thursday

We're waking up to temperatures around 40 degrees this morning. While still chilly, that's about 10-15 degrees warmer than this time yesterday morning. Highs are seasonable in the low 50s today with mostly cloudy skies.
Our next round of winter weather is set to arrive Thursday. But there is still plenty of uncertainty with this forecast. Our main question right now is where will the freezing line set up? Data sources are split right down the middle on this question. For now, our forecast leans towards a warmer solution. This means our Tennessee communities (Fayetteville, Pulaski, Lawrenceburg) have the best chance to see accumulations and impacts during the day Thursday. Precipitation begins around sunrise and lasts through the day. All modes of precipitations will be possible, including a cold plain rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. In addition, the modes of precipitation could go back and forth all day. There are no clear cut transition times between precipitation modes tomorrow. Below is a breakdown of the main modes of precipitation across our coverage area.
Accumulations will be the highest in southern Tennessee where a half inch to one inch will be possible. Alabama counties along the state line could see up to a half inch. Minimal ice accumulations are expected so we are not too concerned about power outages at this time.
There is a huge IF with this forecast: what if it is colder than anticipated? Some data sources have been suggesting this in recent runs. This could mean more of a snow event for the entire area and higher impacts to travel tomorrow. While this is not our forecast right now, we will continue to monitor the trends.
All of the precipitation comes to and end Thursday evening. Then our attention turns to a very messy Friday morning commute. Behind this system, overnight lows crash into the teens with wind chills in the single digits! Regardless of what type of precipitation you saw on Thursday, the moisture left behind on roads will freeze. Black ice will be a big concern for the Friday morning drive. It will take some time for road conditions to improve on Friday with highs only in the mid 30s.