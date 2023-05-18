More widespread storms expected Friday night through Saturday

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7
miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, southern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through
400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana,
Morgan City, Somerville, Union Grove, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso
Springs and Farley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

More widespread storms expected Friday night through Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday Night Cold Front

Widespread storms will continue to move across North Alabama this afternoon through the early evening. The strongest of those storms will have the potential to produce severe wind gusts and hail. Most of this rain should clear shortly after sunset. It will be a mostly cloudy night with lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow won't be quite as active with nothing more than isolated afternoon showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies to keep highs in the 70s.

A cold front will send widespread showers and storms our way late Friday night through the first half of Saturday. Severe wind gusts will be a possibility. Late Saturday through Sunday look dry and pleasant. Highs will hover around 80 this weekend.

Next week looks unusually quiet for this time of the year with limited chances at showers and storms. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Dissipating showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

