More widespread storms expected Friday night through Saturday

Widespread storms will continue to move across North Alabama this afternoon through the early evening. The strongest of those storms will have the potential to produce severe wind gusts and hail. Most of this rain should clear shortly after sunset. It will be a mostly cloudy night with lows in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow won't be quite as active with nothing more than isolated afternoon showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies to keep highs in the 70s.
A cold front will send widespread showers and storms our way late Friday night through the first half of Saturday. Severe wind gusts will be a possibility. Late Saturday through Sunday look dry and pleasant. Highs will hover around 80 this weekend.
Next week looks unusually quiet for this time of the year with limited chances at showers and storms. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs mainly in the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Dissipating showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.
FRIDAY: Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.