More widespread rain expected Wednesday and Thursday

Scattered showers and storms will stick around the Tennessee Valley through the early evening before becoming more isolated overnight. Severe weather is not expected, but those with outdoor plans will need to watch out for brief downpours and occasional lightning. Mostly cloudy skies will keep lows in the upper 60s.
Another round of widespread showers and storms will develop on Wednesday. More of the same is expected on Thursday too. The wet weather plus mostly cloudy skies will keep highs in the low 80s.
The system responsible for all of this rain will clear out Friday through the weekend. Nothing more than spotty showers and expected Friday while Saturday and Sunday have a good chance of being completely dry. Highs will climb to the low 90s by the weekend.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 4-8 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: ENE 6-14 MPH.