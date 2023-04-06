More wet weather to close out the week

The rain that has stayed mainly west of I-65 today will finally push farther east this evening. Scattered showers can be expected tonight with the heaviest rain falling late in the night. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Friday will be a cool, cloudy and damp day with more off and on showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain will likely stick around Friday night into Saturday morning especially south of the Tennessee River. It will be these southern areas that may end up with 1-2" of rain over the next two days.
Saturday's rain should clear out by the afternoon, but lingering clouds will keep highs in the 50s to low 60s. Easter Sunday looks to be dry and warmer with highs near 70. The pleasant weather should stick around through the first half of next week.
TONIGHT: Rain likely. Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: NNE 8-14 MPH.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: NNE 8-14 MPH.