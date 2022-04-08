 Skip to main content
More than 8 pounds of drugs seized in Morgan County trafficking bust; 3 arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara and Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano and Joel Alejandro Martinez

Three men face charges after drug agents seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine and more than two pounds of cocaine in Priceville.

On Thursday, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Madison County Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an operation in Priceville involving drug trafficking.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents arrested Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano and Joel Alejandro Martinez.

All three were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine.

The three men were taken to the Morgan County Jail with bonds of $20,000 each.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office April 7 drug trafficking arrests evidence

