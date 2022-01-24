More than 600 Madison City School students and staff test positive for Covid-19

Madison City Schools reported 612 Covid-19 cases among students and staff in the last week.
524 of the cases were students. 88 were teachers and staff. That's about 4% of students and employees in the school district.
"While this percentage may not seem high, it does not reflect the staff and students quarantined due to being a close contact.," Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said.
Only about 10% of staff members were out of the classroom last week, and half of that group is expected to return on Monday.
Despite the surge in cases, Madison City Schools says it will continue to teach kids in person.
"When we have a snow or virtual day, many of our parents have to miss work and do not have the ability to be virtual or have paid sick leave. A lot of our families are not from here originally and do not have local families to assist with their students. So keeping kids in school is my primary goal both for our student's learning needs and their family logistics. However, I know sometimes that is not possible. So, I will just say that our entire system is doing our best to balance how and when to move our schools from the in-person setting based on outside events," Dr. Nichols said. "We will continue to monitor the COVID issue and are flexible to make changes in our schedule as needed."
Madison City Schools will have two virtual days on January 28 and February 4. It will give teachers an opportunity to review data and prepare future lesson material.