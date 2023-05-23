More than 5,000 people went to Huntsville City Football Club home debut at new Joe Davis Stadium

Huntsville leaders are celebrating the opening of the renovated Joe Davis Stadium and the successful home debut for the Huntsville City Football Club.
A sellout crowd watched Huntsville City FC score a 2-1 win against Crown Legacy of North Carolina.
“Really just grateful for how Huntsville turned out," said Chad Emerson, managing director of business operations with Huntsville City FC. “We worked really hard as a team ahead of time to try to make it as seamless as possible and so we are going to continue to learn every week, and invite our fans back to a better experience…every home match."
More than 5,000 people turned out to see the debut of professional soccer in Rocket City.