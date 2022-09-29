More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month

It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery.
Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He said he mailed a small bag of sand from Saudi Arabia after receiving the request from Vicki Rutherford, the mother of a fellow Marine who wrote him, wishing him well.
She explained her collection of rocks and sand from around the world, and Robinson followed through with the request, mailing the envelope and the sand back to an address in Chalybeate, on County Road 214 in Lawrence County. The letter was postmarked January 1991.
But it never arrived.
"She evidently never received it," Robinson said.
Skip ahead to earlier this month, and an obviously aged parcel ended up inside the mailbox at Rutherford's former home. She died before its arrival.
The home was sold, leading to an almost-unbelievable plot twist.
"The person who bought the house is my daughter's boyfriend," Robinson explained to WAAY 31 on Wednesday. When the letter arrived, "he sat there and looked at it for several minutes, and realized that was my name."
Yes, the envelope had somehow re-entered the U.S. mail stream for delivery, 31 years after it was first sent.
"It sat somewhere for several years before it made its way back into the system," Robinson said with a smile.
Our newsroom reached out to the U.S. Postal Service, who investigated the issue and apologized for the delayed delivery.
"The Postal Service strives to provide the best possible service to our customers, and we are disappointed when we fail to do so," wrote USPS Spokesperson Debra Jean Fetterly. "Letters or packages that are misaddressed or sent to the wrong address are usually returned or sent to the correct address right away. In this specific case, we apologize for the clearly unacceptable time frame for returning this mailpiece to the customer."
USPS couldn't provide an exact cause for the decades-long delay but did say it's possible that the envelope was hidden in a piece of mail-in equipment.
"The Postal Service takes every step possible to ensure we clear all equipment of mail, but an occasional piece may remain unseen for a long period of time. This may have been the case here," said Fetterly. "As soon as the mailpiece was discovered, it was promptly sent back to the customer. We ask that the customer accept our apology and allow us to continue working hard to regain their confidence in our service.”
While we may never know where the letter was sitting for all these years, it's a final delivery that means even more now to the families on either side of the stamp.
"We are coming up with ideas for what to do with the sand," said Robinson. "We are going to sit here and think about how we are going to honor her," Robinson said.