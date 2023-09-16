More than 100 high school anglers from across the country compete in Decatur

Some of the best high school anglers in the country were in Decatur Saturday competing in the 2023 Bassmaster Fishing High School Combine.
One of those competing was 17-year-old Jonathan Wascheck, who traveled nearly 1,000 miles to compete.
"I'm from Minnesota [and] it's definitely a lot colder up in Minnesota," said Wascheck. "When I left I think it was 45°, so it's a lot nicer down here."
Anglers traveled to the River City from all across the U.S.
"We have 109 kids from 22 different states all over the country that have come in today," said Ben Ashby, operations manager for Bassmaster. "We have 25 colleges from all over the country."
Among the 25 colleges were Auburn, the University of Alabama, and the University of North Alabama.
"I mean I'm a little nervous," said Wascheck. "I definitely want to look good for the college coaches."
There were three different events for each competitor to participate in.
"You know we've got some casting accuracy [and] we've got a technical challenge where they're using a skeeter boat," said Ashby. "We've got a long-distance competition where they are using ProFISHiency reels."
Ashby said this year's event was the third one they put together and he said he believes students have benefited immensely from the competition.
"We knew there was a need for some kids to be able to get scholarships," said Ashby. "[To] put them together with 25 coaches altogether at once."
Since starting the event, Ashby said the event has helped those competing receive more than $4.5 million in scholarship offers.
Waschek said getting to have colleges watch him compete is a great feeling, but he said the competition means more than that.
"Just being able to show something for what you love to do is a great experience," said Waschek. "It's also great to meet a lot of kids from other parts of the country that love the same thing I do."
Ashby said the turnout keeps increasing, so they already have plans to run the event again in 2024.