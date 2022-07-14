More than 10,000 pills seized in Morgan County drug bust

An investigation into drug trafficking in southwest Decatur has led to the seizure of thousands of controlled substance tablets.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit joined detectives with Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit and investigators with the U.S. Parcel Service for the investigation during the early weeks of July, the sheriff's office said.
It was through the investigation that they found the pills, which law enforcement officials believe might be Xanax. Between 10,000 and 12,000 pills were recovered.
Due to the large number of pills and agents' prior encounters with counterfeit pills, the sheriff's office said this batch will be sent off for analysis by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The sheriff's office said its DEU agents previously recovered other pills that were believed to be Xanax, only to later find out the pills contained fentanyl, a highly potent opioid prone to triggering overdoses and deaths.
The sheriff's office did not say whether anyone had been arrested with the most recent seizure, but did say the case is ongoing and multiple arrests are likely.