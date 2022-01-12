More than 1 million cases of Covid-19 reported in Alabama since start of pandemic

The state of Alabama on Wednesday reported its 1 millionth case of Covid-19 since March 2020, when reporting began, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
More than 85,000 cases have been reported in the first two weeks of 2022 alone as every county in the state reports high community transmission and the omicron variant continues to run rampant among Alabamians.
Meanwhile, the percentage of tests coming back positive in Alabama was 41.1% as of Wednesday, with more than 110,000 people seeking tests in Alabama over the past week, ADPH data shows.
ADPH notes the case numbers include confirmed and probable cases, with the latter group including those who tested positive using an antigen test, those who were a known close contact for a case and met clinical criteria, and those who had Covid-19 listed on their death certificate as a contributing factor.
Health officials continue to strongly encourage preventive measures to combat the virus’ spread, such as hand washing, facial coverings and vaccination. Click here to find a vaccination site.