More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand

The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better.
Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
Athens Utilities reported the largest number of outages as of 4 p.m. Friday. Across 20 areas in Limestone County, a total of 1,100 customers remained without power — down from more than 6,000 reported earlier in the day.
In Madison County, Huntsville Utilities said about 261 customers were still without power as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, down from 1,400.
In Lauderdale County, Florence Utilities reported 10 outages that had left 178 customers without power, down from the more than 3,000 customers who were without power when outages peaked in the county late Thursday evening.
Other counties were reporting far fewer outages by Friday afternoon. Decatur Utilities said it had one customer without electricity, while Joe Wheeler EMC reported two in Lawrence County and none in Morgan County.
North Alabama Electric Cooperative said it had 72 customers without power in Marshall and Jackson counties, but minutes later, their map updated to show only six in Jackson County left affected.
Record-setting power demand
Utilities have asked customers in all counties to cut back on the electricity they use when the power is on to ease the stress on the power grid as it tries to warm everyone's homes or businesses. This includes reducing your use of large appliances, cutting off lights in empty rooms and dropping the thermostat by just a degree or two.
The Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides electricity for North Alabama, said the peak power demand on Friday set an all-time December record. TVA briefly implemented a plan that could have meant rolling blackouts for residents. That plan was later terminated, but TVA said its employees continue to work around the clock to help ensure the power grid remains as stable as possible for the 10 million customers it serves in the region.
