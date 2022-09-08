More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic.
The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020.
That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Alabama since 2020.
Madison (1,001), Mobile (1,721) and Jefferson (2,437) counties are the only three in Alabama with more than 1,000 deaths among their residents.
Here are the number of reported deaths in all 10 North Alabama counties:
Colbert County: 266
DeKalb County: 338
Franklin County: 140
Jackson County: 248
Lauderdale County: 405
Lawrence County: 169
Limestone County: 304
Madison County: 1,001
Marshall County: 400
Morgan County: 527
