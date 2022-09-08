 Skip to main content
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

  • Updated
Covid-19 deaths

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020.

That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Alabama since 2020.

Madison (1,001), Mobile (1,721) and Jefferson (2,437) counties are the only three in Alabama with more than 1,000 deaths among their residents.

Here are the number of reported deaths in all 10 North Alabama counties:

Colbert County: 266

DeKalb County: 338

Franklin County: 140

Jackson County: 248

Lauderdale County: 405

Lawrence County: 169

Limestone County: 304

Madison County: 1,001

Marshall County: 400

Morgan County: 527

