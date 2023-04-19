More sunshine with a taste of Summer Wednesday

Sunny and warm weather is sticking around for a couple more days. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days this week as afternoon highs reach the mid 80s. Overnight lows drop into the 50s.
Rain is back in the forecast Friday and Friday night. The daytime hours are trending drier Friday, but spotty showers and one or two storms remain possible. The most widespread rain and storm coverage will be Friday night into early Saturday morning. The severe weather threat appears to stay to our south and west at this time. Rain ends late Saturday morning as a cold front pushes east.
The rest of your weekend will be unusually cool for late April. Highs struggle to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday even with clearing skies. Breezy northwest winds will make it feel even cooler. Saturday night and Sunday night lows could dip into the 30s, potentially leading to frost in the higher elevations.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH, gusting up to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.