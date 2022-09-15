More sunshine to end the workweek

Sunshine reigns supreme as we wrap up the workweek and dive into the last weekend of summer. You'll notice an increase in heat and humidity as winds shift from the east and southeast.
Overnight sky conditions remain clear as lows drop into the lower 60s. Other than a few fair weather clouds, highs will reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon. The evening stays dry.
Weekend highs could reach the lower 90s in some locations.
If you're a fan of summer heat, you will like next week's forecast. The humidity will be tolerable, but temperatures will stay above average by late September standards. We will sustain highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the mid- and upper 60s.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move west in the Atlantic at 14 mph. With maximum sustained winds reported near 50 mph, Fiona will bring heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean this weekend. It is not expected to intensify much.
For now, forecast models suggest Fiona will curve due north early next week, which would mean no direct impacts to the U.S. Keep in mind, the track can change of course. We will continue to closely monitor the progress of the storm in the coming days.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: E at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.