More sunshine on Thursday, rain returns Friday night

Our extended stretch of quiet weather will continue tonight with clear skies and lows in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be our last sunny and warm day this week. Look for highs to return to the mid 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
Clouds will build during the day on Friday, but most of the rain will likely hold off until Friday night. Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms will be likely at that point. Rain totals will likely be less than 1" for most.
The rain should clear out around sunrise on Saturday, and the rest of the weekend will likely remain dry. Highs will fall close to 70 on Saturday, followed by the low 60s on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SSE 4-8 MPH.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: SSE 6-16 MPH.