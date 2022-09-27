More sunshine, cool mornings, and comfortable afternoons

The beautiful Fall weather continues but it will actually get a little cooler as the week goes on. Highs today reach the mid 70s under sunny skies. Afternoon highs stay in the low to mid 70s through the end of the week while overnight lows drop into the 40s.
The remnants of Hurricane Ian will increase our rain chances this weekend. While it looks as though North Alabama will take a glancing blow from Ian, showers arrive Friday evening and stay with us through most of Saturday. Higher rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected east of I-65 Saturday while areas in northwest Alabama will only see up to a half inch. Spotty showers may linger into Sunday, but most will start to dry out.
Hurricane Ian Latest
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean this morning as it moves over western Cuba. Once over the warm Gulf waters off the coast of Florida, Ian is expected to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 major hurricane (130-156 MPH winds). While Ian will weaken to a Category 1 prior to making landfall near Tampa Thursday, significant storm surge, heavy rain, and wind are expected for much of the Florida peninsula. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.