More sunshine and much warmer over the next few days

Pleasant weather continues Tuesday as a warmup gets underway. You'll still need the jacket this morning with temperatures in the 40s heading out the door. More sunshine will push our afternoon highs to near 80 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday look very similar with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The nice weather comes to an end Friday thanks to widespread showers and storms ahead of a cold front. For the time being, the greatest severe weather concern will be to our south Friday. Lingering showers could last into Saturday morning.
Following this cold front, an unusual late April chill arrives. Highs struggle to reach 60 degrees Sunday. Some outlying areas may deal with patchy frost Saturday night and Sunday night.
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.