We kick off August with more sunshine and low humidity Tuesday. Highs reach the low 90s this afternoon. While we stay dry today, rain chances return Wednesday as scattered showers arrive closer to midday. Cloud cover likely keeps Wednesday highs in the upper 80s.
Typical summer humidity returns Thursday. High temperatures may climb into the mid-90s by the weekend with heat index values easily into the triple digits. Storm chances will also be higher, especially Thursday and Friday. Hit and miss storms remain in the forecast through next week.
TUESDAY: Sunny and less humid. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.