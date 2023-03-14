More sunshine and cooler temperatures Tuesday

*Freeze Warning in effect from 11 PM to 9 AM Wednesday*
Bundle up this morning! Temperatures have bottomed out in the upper 20s to start your Tuesday. Despite more sunshine, it stays chilly once again today as highs struggle to reach the low 50s.
Another night of sub-freezing temperatures is on the way as lows fall back into the 20s. Remember to protect sensitive plants and vegetation and bring your pets inside! Wednesday afternoon will be the beginning of a nice warm up. Highs tomorrow get close to 60 degrees with more sunshine.
The only rain chance we are tracking this week is Thursday night and Friday. A cold front will make for a damp St. Patrick's Day Friday. No severe weather is expected. Following Friday's front, the weekend looks dry but chilly. Highs Saturday and Sunday stay in the low 50s while lows drop below freezing.
TUESDAY: Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.