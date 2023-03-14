More sunshine and cooler temperatures Tuesday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in
the 26-30 degree range. For the second Freeze Warning,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-27 degree range.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in
the 26-30 degree range. For the second Freeze Warning,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-27 degree range.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

More sunshine and cooler temperatures Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tuesday
Carson Meredith

*Freeze Warning in effect from 11 PM to 9 AM Wednesday*

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures have bottomed out in the upper 20s to start your Tuesday. Despite more sunshine, it stays chilly once again today as highs struggle to reach the low 50s.

Another night of sub-freezing temperatures is on the way as lows fall back into the 20s. Remember to protect sensitive plants and vegetation and bring your pets inside! Wednesday afternoon will be the beginning of a nice warm up. Highs tomorrow get close to 60 degrees with more sunshine.

The only rain chance we are tracking this week is Thursday night and Friday. A cold front will make for a damp St. Patrick's Day Friday. No severe weather is expected. Following Friday's front, the weekend looks dry but chilly. Highs Saturday and Sunday stay in the low 50s while lows drop below freezing.

TUESDAY: Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you