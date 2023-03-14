More sunshine and cooler temperatures Tuesday

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the 26-30 degree range. For the second Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the 23-27 degree range. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&