More sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the workweek

Much cooler air has arrived in North Alabama to wrap up the workweek. Afternoon highs reach the low 50s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows drop to near freezing as cloud cover continues to increase.
Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. It will be gloomy but dry for much of the day with highs in the mid 50s. Spotty showers are possible in our southern counties Saturday evening. More widespread rain will arrive late tomorrow night and last through early Sunday. Spotty showers linger all day Sunday. Most of North Alabama will see up to a half inch of rain.
Thunderstorms are back in the forecast Tuesday as a stronger system sweeps across the south. High temperatures could be stuck in the 40s for the latter half of next week.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.