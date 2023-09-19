More sunshine and a little warmer Tuesday

It's another clear and cool morning across North Alabama. Grab the jackets as temperatures have dropped into the mid-50s. Be on the lookout for patchy valley fog on your morning drive as well.
This afternoon will be a touch warmer than yesterday but still very comfortable. Highs reach the mid-80s today under mostly sunny skies.
Quiet weather continues through at least Saturday. Highs remain in the mid to perhaps upper 80s while lows stay in the low 60s. Our next rain chance will be with an approaching cold front Sunday night and Monday.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.