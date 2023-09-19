 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog through 9 AM...

Patchy Dense Fog has developed in river valleys, affecting the Elk,
Paint Rock, Flint and Tennessee valleys. U.S. Highway 72 between
Gurley and the Tennessee state line will be affected as well.

Visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or less in these areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 and 9 AM.

More sunshine and a little warmer Tuesday

Next 5 Days

It's another clear and cool morning across North Alabama. Grab the jackets as temperatures have dropped into the mid-50s. Be on the lookout for patchy valley fog on your morning drive as well.

This afternoon will be a touch warmer than yesterday but still very comfortable. Highs reach the mid-80s today under mostly sunny skies.

Quiet weather continues through at least Saturday. Highs remain in the mid to perhaps upper 80s while lows stay in the low 60s. Our next rain chance will be with an approaching cold front Sunday night and Monday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.

