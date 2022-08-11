More storms Thursday, then a break in the humidity

We can see the light at the end of the tunnel in our stormy weather pattern! It is a mostly dry start to our Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s. Be on the lookout for dense fog on your morning drive, especially in areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. Spotty showers and storms this morning increase in coverage this afternoon. The approaching cold front is closer to North Alabama today, which will give these storms more of a push than yesterday. This should help limit our flooding concerns, but heavy rain and gusty winds remain possible with the stronger storms.
The front moves through late tonight and early Friday, ending our lingering shower chances. Much less humid air settles in Friday, setting the stage for a spectacular August weekend! Highs remain in the low 90s through Sunday, but the lack of humidity will make things very comfortable for outdoor plans. Humidity creeps back into the region Monday, which means the return of spotty storms each afternoon next week.
For those of you counting, we are now six weeks away from the first day of Fall!