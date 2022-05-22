More storms Sunday afternoon and evening

The cold front that moved through North Alabama Sunday morning, will remain close by this afternoon to generate more showers and thunderstorms through this evening.
The front will remained stalled nearby to start the new workweek, keeping daily chances for showers and storms in the forecast through next Thursday. Several waves of heavy rain can't be ruled out, especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Many spots will pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days, which will certainly be beneficial given how dry we have been recently.